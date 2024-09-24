Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 3.08% to 13.36.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,956, a premium of 15.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,940.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 1.35 points or 0.01% to 25,940.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.08% to 13.36.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

