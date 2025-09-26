Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.45%

Nifty IT index closed down 2.45% at 33702 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped 4.42%, Coforge Ltd shed 3.32% and Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 2.97%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 5.96% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 2.14% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.95% to close at 24654.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.90% to close at 80426.46 today.

