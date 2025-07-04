Nifty settles above 25,450; Sensex gains 193 pts; oil & gas shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate gains after a volatile session today, snapping a two-day losing streak, as investors turned their focus to the upcoming earnings season. Nifty settled above the 25,450 mark after hitting the days low of 25,331.65 in early-afternoon trade.

Oil & gas, realty and pharma shares advanced, while metal and auto shares corrected.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 193.42 points or 0.23% to 83,432.89. The Nifty 50 index gained 55.70 points or 0.22% to 25,461.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,275 shares rose and 1,778 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Crizac received bids for 1,12,70,40,575 shares as against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (04 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 43.62 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (2 July 2025) and it will close on Friday (04 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 233 and 245 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 61 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 1.05% to 12,002.35. The index rallied 1.38% in two consecutive trading sessions. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.68%), Indraprastha Gas (up 2.89%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.73%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.15%), Mahanagar Gas (up 2.12%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.86%), Reliance Industries (up 0.72%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.49%) and GAIL (India) (up 0.32%) advanced. On the other hand, Oil India (down 1.68%), Gujarat Gas (down 1.30%) and Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.22%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Trent slumped 11.38% after the company's Q1 FY26 business update came in below market expectations, prompting concerns over its growth momentum. The Tata Groups retail arm reported a 20% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue, reaching Rs 5,061 crore in the June 2025 quarter. However, this growth fell short of the companys five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35%, raising questions about whether Trent can sustain its past performance. The market reacted swiftly to the miss, with a domestic brokerage firm cutting its revenue growth estimates for FY26 and FY27 by 5% and 6% respectively.

HDFC Bank added 0.18%. The bank said that its average deposits increased 16.4% to Rs 26,58,000 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 22,83,100 crore as on 30th June 2024. Bandhan Bank slipped 2.12%. The banks total deposits rose by 16.1% to Rs 154,664 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 133,207 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Bajaj Finance (BFL) rose 1.57% after the companys deposits jumped 15% to approximately Rs 72,100 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 62,774 crore as of 30th June 2024. Shriram Properties declined 1.43%. The company announced the launch of its latest mid-premium residential project 'Codename: The One' in Electronic City corridor of Bengaluru.

UCO Bank inched higher 0.12%. The bank reported a 16.58% rise in total advances to Rs 2.25 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, as against Rs 1.93 lakh crore recorded as of 30 June 2024. Punjab & Sind Bank added 0.24%. The bank said that its total business jumped 10.94% to Rs 2,31,129 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared with Rs 2,08,331 crore as of 30 June 2024. As of 30 June 2025, total deposits increased by 8.78% year-on-year to Rs 1,31,183 crore, compared to Rs 1,20,593 crore as of 30 June 2024. S H Kelkar and Company rose 0.15%. The company announced that Rohit Saraogi has tendered his resignation from the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue another career opportunity.

Zinka Logistics Solutions gained 0.74%. The company announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a prepaid payment instruments (PPI) license to TZF Logistics Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) advanced 2.21% after the banks gross advances increased 20% to to Rs 10,846 crore in Q1 FY26, as compared to Rs 9,037 crore posted in Q1 FY25. The banks total deposits grew by 39% YoY and 7% QoQ to Rs 11,312 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Global Markets: European shares declined on Friday, as manufacturing orders in Germany tumbled 1.4% month on month in May, statistics office Destatis said Friday, orders were up 5.3% year on year. The monthly fall was primarily due to a 17.7% drop in computer, electronic and optical products, an area that received several big orders in April.

Asian stocks ended mixed, taking cues from Wall Street, where investors cheered a surprisingly upbeat U.S. jobs report that soothed fears of an economic cooldown. Overnight, U.S. indices were all green. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched fresh record highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.77%. The S&P 500 rose 0.83%, and the Nasdaq led the pack with a 1.02% gain. U.S. market is closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 147,000 in June, above expectations and revised upward from 144,000 in May. The unemployment rate declined slightly to 4.1%, while average hourly earnings rose 0.2% month-over-month, indicating limited wage-driven inflation. Initial jobless claims also fell to a six-week low.