GMM Pfaudler to acquire Brazil-based mixing technologies specialist SEMCO

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
GMM Pfaudler announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pfaudler, Brazil, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of SEMCO Tecnologia em Processos Ltda., Brazil. The total consideration for this acquisition is USD 18.5 million (~Rs 158 crore) on a cash and debt-free basis. The acquisition will be funded through internal accruals and debt, and the transaction is expected to close in Q2 FY26.

Founded in 1953, SEMCO has over 40 years of experience in industrial mixing and related processes. Headquartered in S Paulo, Brazil, SEMCO has a proven track record of innovation, supported by an internal research and development (R&D) team and a test center. SEMCO's mixing portfolio caters to a wide range of industrial applications, including metals and minerals, renewable fuels and water & wastewater treatment. The addition of SEMCO will enhance GMM Pfaudler's mixing technologies platform and provide access to the rapidly growing markets in South America.

Tarak Patel, Managing Director said, The acquisition of SEMCO strengthens our Mixing Technologies platform and provides us with direct access to the fast-growing mining sector in Brazil. This strategic move will enhance our global presence by adding products, technologies, and process know-how to our portfolio. We are excited to welcome SEMCO to the GMM Pfaudler family.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

