Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches generic version of anticholinergic medication Ipratropium bromide in United States

Lupin launches generic version of anticholinergic medication Ipratropium bromide in United States

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin has announced the launch of Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (nasal spray) in two strengths in the United States.

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution is a bioequivalent to Atrovent Nasal Sprayof Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The solution is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with allergic and nonallergic perennial rhinitis in adults and children aged 6 years and older.

According to IQVIA MAT May 2025, Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (RLD Atrovent) had estimated annual sales of $63 million in the U.S.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 114.9% to Rs 772.52 crore on a 13.6% jump in net sales to Rs 5,562.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip added 1.36% to end at Rs 1982.20 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Ratings affirms ratings of Polyplex Corporation with 'stable' outlook

ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a development management project in Bangalore

Shriram Properties launches mid-premium residential project in Bangaluru

Angel One's client base jumps 31% YoY in June'25

Southwest Monsoon covers entire country 9 days before normal date says IMD

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story