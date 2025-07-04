Lupin launches generic version of anticholinergic medication Ipratropium bromide in United States

Lupin has announced the launch of Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (nasal spray) in two strengths in the United States.
Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution is a bioequivalent to Atrovent Nasal Sprayof Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The solution is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with allergic and nonallergic perennial rhinitis in adults and children aged 6 years and older.
According to IQVIA MAT May 2025, Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (RLD Atrovent) had estimated annual sales of $63 million in the U.S.
Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 114.9% to Rs 772.52 crore on a 13.6% jump in net sales to Rs 5,562.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip added 1.36% to end at Rs 1982.20 on the BSE today.
