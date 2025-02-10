Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX rallied 5.55% to 14.45.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,457.75, a premium of 76.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,381.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 178.35 points or 0.76% to 23,381.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.55% to 14.45.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent and State Bank of India were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 23,400; Sensex slides 548 pts; Indian rupee hits new low

Thomas Cook (India) signs MoU with Georgia National Tourism Administration

Barometers trade with deep cuts; consumer durables shares slump

RBI Central Board of Directors reviews economic situation and outlook

Consumer confidence marginally declines says RBI

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story