OROP significant step towards reaffirming nation's gratitude to its heroes: PM Modi

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi marking ten years of One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme said it was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation. He added that the decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nations gratitude to our heroes. Modi assured that the Government will always do everything possible to strengthen our armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve us. The government took the decision to implement OROP by issuing an order on November 7, 2015, making its benefits effective from July 1, 2014.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

