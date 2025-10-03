Nifty tad below 24,800 level; auto shares decline

The key equity indices traded with minor cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded a tad below the 24,650 mark. Auto shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 55.03 points or 0.07% to 80,928.28. The Nifty 50 index lost 37.90 points or 0.15% to 24,798.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.50%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,237 shares rose and 1,446 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

New Listing: Shares of Jinkushal Industries were currently trading at Rs 121.30 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.25% compared with the issue price of Rs 121. The scrip was listed at Rs 125, exhibiting a premium of 3.31% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 128 and a low of Rs 121. On the BSE, over 1.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Trualt Bioenergy were currently trading at Rs 536 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8.06% compared with the issue price of Rs 496.

The scrip was listed at Rs 550, exhibiting a premium of 10.89% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 550 and a low of Rs 533.65. On the BSE, over 7.81 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index fell 0.66% to 26,592.55. The index rose 1.25% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Eicher Motors (down 1.99%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.77%), Ashok Leyland (down 1.37%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.3%) and Bajaj Auto (down 1.06%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.69%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.63%), Uno Minda (down 0.39%), Bosch (down 0.27%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.27%) fell.