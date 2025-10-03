Josts Engineering gains on bagging Rs 4-cr NVH instruments order from Google IT Services

Josts Engineering Company rose 2.13% to Rs 347.70 after it has bagged a significant order valued at Rs 3.64 crore from Google IT Services India for the supply of advanced NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) instruments solution package & accessories.

As per the terms of the contract, the scope includes supply, installation & commissioning (I&C), and training, with a scheduled execution deadline of 15 January 2026. Payment for the order is to be made within 60 days from the date of receipt of the material and invoice.

The order is purely domestic in nature and does not fall under related party transactions. Additionally, there is no interest from the promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity.