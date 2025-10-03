Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Josts Engineering gains on bagging Rs 4-cr NVH instruments order from Google IT Services

Josts Engineering gains on bagging Rs 4-cr NVH instruments order from Google IT Services

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Josts Engineering Company rose 2.13% to Rs 347.70 after it has bagged a significant order valued at Rs 3.64 crore from Google IT Services India for the supply of advanced NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) instruments solution package & accessories.

As per the terms of the contract, the scope includes supply, installation & commissioning (I&C), and training, with a scheduled execution deadline of 15 January 2026. Payment for the order is to be made within 60 days from the date of receipt of the material and invoice.

The order is purely domestic in nature and does not fall under related party transactions. Additionally, there is no interest from the promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity.

This deal further enhances [Company Name]s position in the precision instruments and testing solutions space, reflecting its growing relationship with major technology clients in India.

Josts Engineering Company primary business areas are manufacturing and trading of material handling and engineering products.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 91.2% to Rs 0.32 crore on 1.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 55.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

