INR recovers slightly amid range bound movements

The Indian rupee recovered slightly in opening trades on Friday but is staying within a bounded range as dollar index rebounds marginally overseas. Meanwhile local equities are seen on a tepid note despite firm cues from global markets on continued optimism around artificial intelligence. Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped around 0.9 percent each on Wednesday to snap an eight-day losing streak after the RBI held the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent, lowered its inflation forecast and raised growth projections. Rupee on Wednesday recovered 9 paise from its all-time closing low to settle at 88.71 against US dollar, as the Central Bank in its monetary policy decision announced a host of measures to support exporters and bring stability to the domestic unit. Rupee advanced against the US dollar as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained a neutral stance in its fourth Monetary Policy of FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app