Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers slightly amid range bound movements

INR recovers slightly amid range bound movements

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee recovered slightly in opening trades on Friday but is staying within a bounded range as dollar index rebounds marginally overseas. Meanwhile local equities are seen on a tepid note despite firm cues from global markets on continued optimism around artificial intelligence. Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped around 0.9 percent each on Wednesday to snap an eight-day losing streak after the RBI held the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent, lowered its inflation forecast and raised growth projections. Rupee on Wednesday recovered 9 paise from its all-time closing low to settle at 88.71 against US dollar, as the Central Bank in its monetary policy decision announced a host of measures to support exporters and bring stability to the domestic unit. Rupee advanced against the US dollar as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained a neutral stance in its fourth Monetary Policy of FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unimech Aerospace drops as Q2 revenue set to decline amid U.S. tariffs

Trualt Bioenergy jumps on debut

Jinkushal Industries rises on debut

Josts Engineering gains on bagging Rs 4-cr NVH instruments order from Google IT Services

Sai Silks soars as turnover climbs 28% YoY to Rs 444 cr in Q2 FY26

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story