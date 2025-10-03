Unimech Aerospace drops as Q2 revenue set to decline amid U.S. tariffs

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 4.36% to Rs 995 after the company said it expects Q2 FY26 revenues to be marginally lower than Q1 FY26, due to U.S. tariff impositions.

The company noted that export revenue realization has been effected as customers continue to monitor the tariff environment, which has resulted in delays of order pick-up.

Consequently, quarterly profit is also expected to decline as compared with the preceding quarter. The imposition of tariffs has substantial bearing on business performance. The company said that considering the prevailing headwinds, achieving the full-year revenue guidance for FY26, as communicated earlier, may pose challenges. Further details will be shared during the upcoming earnings call.

Despite these challenges, customer confidence remains resilient, as evidenced by the order book. The company is working on various modalities of shipments invoiced to U.S. customers for which goods are distributed to other countries. Additionally, it is extending support to establish Free Trade Warehouse Zones (FTWZ) for customers who procure for U.S. consumption. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is a precision engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of critical parts and components, including aero tooling, ground support equipment, electro-mechanical sub-assemblies, and related products. Its offerings cater to the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries. The companys consolidated net profit fell 7.3% to Rs 19.12 crore despite of 6.4% jump in net sales to Rs 62.99 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.