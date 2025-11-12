Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,900 level; oil & gas shares in demand

Nifty trades above 25,900 level; oil & gas shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the early-afternoon trade, supported by optimism over a potential trade agreement with the U.S. and the reopening of the American government. Investor sentiment was further buoyed after Bihar exit polls indicated a likely victory for the incumbent NDA alliance.

The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. Oil & gas shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 685.17 points or 0.82% to 84,556.49. The Nifty 50 index surged 208 points or 0.81% to 25,903.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.69%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,491 shares rose and 1,501 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.54% to 12.17. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 25,973 at a premium of 69.50 points as compared with the spot at 25,903.50.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.7 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 41.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 1.10% to 12,225.85. The index rallied 1.91% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Aegis Logistics (up 3.83%), Adani Total Gas (up 1.95%), Reliance Industries (up 1.73%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.68%), Oil India (up 1.58%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.34%), Petronet LNG (up 1.10%), Indraprastha Gas (up 0.54%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.20%) and Gujarat Gas (up 0.12%) advanced.

On the other hand, Castrol India (down 0.66%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.53%) and Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.32%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Infrastructure advanced 2.26% after the companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,911.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 59.84 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 5.53% sequentially to Rs 6,234.91 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Transrail Lighting shed 0.50%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 65.1% to Rs 90.98 crore on a 43.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,534.25 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Awfis Space Solutions tumbled 9.18% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 58.7% to Rs 15.97 crore despite 25.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 366.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

