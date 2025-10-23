Tatva Chintan Pharma drops on profit booking

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem tumbled 4% to Rs 1351.50 as investors booked profits following a steep uptrend in the counter.The stock had surged 34.45% over the past eight consecutive sessions, buoyed by renewed buying interest in specialty chemical names. The stock has surged 33.78% in three months, 74.94% in six months and 27.57% in one year.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is primarily engaged in manufacturing, sale and distribution of specialty chemicals, viz., phase transfer catalysts (PTC), structure directing agents (SDA), electrolyte salts and solutions (ESS), pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC).
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 27.64% to Rs 6.65 crore while net sales rose 10.81% to Rs 116.86 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
The company will consider Q2 September 2025 results on Friday, 31 October 2025.
