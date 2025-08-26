Nifty trades below 24,850 mark; realty shares slide

Domestic equity indices traded with significant losses in the mid-morning trade, weighed down by concerns over potential U.S. trade actions. Sentiment turned cautious after the United States issued a draft notice proposing tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods, set to take effect from Wednesday.

The Nifty traded below the 24,850 mark. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 462.71 points or 0.58% to 81,173.20. The Nifty 50 index dropped 144.75 points or 0.59% to 24,821.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.73% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.99%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,226 shares rose and 2,588 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged. The domestic equity market will remain closed tomorrow on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. IPO Updates: The initial public offer (IPO) of Vikran Engineering received bids for 3,74,11,588 shares as against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Tuesday (26 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.64 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Anlon Healthcare received bids for 48,88,512 shares as against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Tuesday (26 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.37 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index dropped 1.75% to 900.40. The index gained 0.75% in the past trading session. Raymond (down 1.79%), DLF (down 1.77%), Lodha Developers (down 1.72%), Godrej Properties (down 1.64%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.61%), Sobha (down 1.53%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.23%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.19%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.93%) and Anant Raj (down 0.92%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Tolins Tyres added 0.74%. The company has announced the launch of its 'heavy-duty tractor rear tyres, further expanding its agricultural product portfolio. Aurobindo Pharma declined 1.34%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o, has received marketing authorisation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dazublys, its biosimilar version of trastuzumab.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell Tuesday, as investors weighed U.S. President Donald Trumps escalatory rhetoric on tariffs. President Donald Trump was quoted by the media on Monday that China has to give the United States magnets or "we have to charge them 200% tariff or something" amid a trade dispute between the two nations. The US President vowed Monday to impose substantial new tariffs and restrict U.S. chip exports for all countries that do not remove digital taxes and related regulations. Donald Trump on Monday fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, an unprecedented and significant escalation of his attacks on the U.S. central banks independence over its refusal to cut interest rates quickly.

President Trump, in a termination letter to Cook posted on a social media platform, reportedly cited allegations that she had made false statements on applications for home mortgages. Wall Street stocks ended lower on Monday as investors parsed the outlook for U.S. interest rates. The S&P 500 declined 0.43% to end the session at 6,439.32 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.22% to 21,449.29 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.77% to 45,282.47 points. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the Jackson Hole Symposium that an interest-rate cut could be considered at the central bank's September meeting, citing recent labor market weakness.