Vodafone Idea sinks as reports rule out fresh bailout lifeline

Vodafone Idea tumbled 10% to Rs 6.66 after media reports said the Telecom Ministry clarified that no additional relief is being considered on the company's massive adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The stock had gained 12.8% over the previous two sessions on hopes of a fresh bailout.

Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar told the media on August 25 that the government has already extended significant relief by converting part of Vodafone Ideas debt into equity, and that there are currently no discussions or plans for further support. He noted that the government has done all it could in terms of relief measures so far.

He further explained that any decision on additional AGR relief would require clearance from the Union Cabinet, involving the Prime Ministers Office (PMO), the Finance Ministry, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The remarks came after media reports last week suggested that the government was weighing a fresh package to ease Vodafone Ideas burden. Proposals reportedly under discussion included extending the moratorium period, flexible repayment timelines, and waivers on penalties and interest. Vodafone Idea faces AGR dues of around Rs 83,400 crore, with annual obligations of nearly Rs 18,000 crore kicking in from March 2025. CEO Akshaya Moondra has repeatedly warned that the companys survival depends on securing new funding, which has been constrained by lingering uncertainty over AGR liabilities.