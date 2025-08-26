Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea sinks as reports rule out fresh bailout lifeline

Vodafone Idea sinks as reports rule out fresh bailout lifeline

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vodafone Idea tumbled 10% to Rs 6.66 after media reports said the Telecom Ministry clarified that no additional relief is being considered on the company's massive adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The stock had gained 12.8% over the previous two sessions on hopes of a fresh bailout.

Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar told the media on August 25 that the government has already extended significant relief by converting part of Vodafone Ideas debt into equity, and that there are currently no discussions or plans for further support. He noted that the government has done all it could in terms of relief measures so far.

He further explained that any decision on additional AGR relief would require clearance from the Union Cabinet, involving the Prime Ministers Office (PMO), the Finance Ministry, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The remarks came after media reports last week suggested that the government was weighing a fresh package to ease Vodafone Ideas burden. Proposals reportedly under discussion included extending the moratorium period, flexible repayment timelines, and waivers on penalties and interest.

Vodafone Idea faces AGR dues of around Rs 83,400 crore, with annual obligations of nearly Rs 18,000 crore kicking in from March 2025. CEO Akshaya Moondra has repeatedly warned that the companys survival depends on securing new funding, which has been constrained by lingering uncertainty over AGR liabilities.

India's third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea is backed by Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. The company holds 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles, offering services across 2G, 4G and expanding 5G networks.

On a consolidated basis, Vodafone Idea's net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tolins Tyres launches tractor rear tyres; to commence supply by late September

Yen firms up ahead of key Japanese data

Volumes spurt at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Aurobindo Pharma's arm gets UK MHRA nod for trastuzumab biosimilar dazublys

BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story