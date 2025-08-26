Yen firms up ahead of key Japanese data

The Japanese yen edged higher to 147.7 per dollar after the greenback slipped on political tensions, as President Trump removed Fed Governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage fraud. Domestically, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled confidence in rising wages and a tightening labor market, keeping the door open for another rate hike. While the BOJ held rates steady in July, it raised inflation forecasts and struck a more optimistic tone on growth. Traders now turn to key data this week, including industrial production, retail sales, and consumer confidence, for fresh cues.

