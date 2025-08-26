Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen firms up ahead of key Japanese data

Yen firms up ahead of key Japanese data

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen edged higher to 147.7 per dollar after the greenback slipped on political tensions, as President Trump removed Fed Governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage fraud. Domestically, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled confidence in rising wages and a tightening labor market, keeping the door open for another rate hike. While the BOJ held rates steady in July, it raised inflation forecasts and struck a more optimistic tone on growth. Traders now turn to key data this week, including industrial production, retail sales, and consumer confidence, for fresh cues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Aurobindo Pharma's arm gets UK MHRA nod for trastuzumab biosimilar dazublys

BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.11 crore

Government e Marketplace crosses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story