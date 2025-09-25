Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly bulletin that high-frequency indicators for August point to expansion in manufacturing activity, with its PMI surging to a near 18-year high, with ongoing improvements in demand conditions leading to increase in factory orders. Automobile production remained robust, led by strong output of three-wheelers and two-wheelers. Production of passenger vehicles declined due to recalibration of dispatches ahead of GST reforms. Production and sales of passenger vehicles are likely to pick up in the upcoming festive season supported by the GST rate cut. Conventional electricity generation recovered as thermal coal production improved.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

