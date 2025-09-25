Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly bulletin that during FY 2025-26 (April-July), the key deficit indicators of the union government stood higher, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. This was primarily due to higher revenue and capital expenditure alongside a slowdown in revenue receipts. The moderation in revenue receipts can be mainly attributed to lower direct tax collections, especially income tax. Growth in the indirect tax collections, however, was broadly in line with last year. Gross fiscal deficit of states during April-July 2025, as a proportion of budget estimates for the financial year, was higher than the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App now offers AI-powered live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO ends with subscription of 2.76 times

Jaykay Enterprises surges after JV arm bags LoA from Ircon International

Gujarat Pipavav Port gains on 5-year ONGC contract for offshore supply base

Ivalue Infosolutions slides on debut

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story