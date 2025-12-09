Nifty trades below 25,900 marks; financial services share decline

The domestic equity indices traded with modest cuts in the early afternoon trade as investors stayed on edge ahead of the Federal Reserves rate decision and lingering uncertainty over a U.S. trade agreement. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. Financial services share extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 213.65 points or 0.25% to 84,889.04. The Nifty 50 index lost 61.50 points or 0.24% to 25,897.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.88%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,385 shares rose and 1,557 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.62% to 11.20. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,038.60, at a premium of 141.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,897.05. The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 76.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 71.7 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Financial Services index slipped 0.35% to 27,590.15. The index declined 1.04% in two consecutive trading sessions. Muthoot Finance (down 1.08%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.99%) and ICICI Bank (down 0.96%), Jio Financial Services (down 0.84%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 0.82%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 0.68%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.66%) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 0.62%) declined. On the other hand, LIC Housing Finance (up 1.46%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 1.20%) and Shriram Finance (up 0.82%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) declined 1.03%. The company said that its total production jumped 18.41% to 96,196 units in the month of November 2025, compared with 81,239 units produced in the same period last year.