Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese Yen holds near 156 despite quake and weak GDP

Japanese Yen holds near 156 despite quake and weak GDP

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Japanese yen steadied around 156.05 per dollar on Tuesday after slipping overnight, as markets absorbed the impact of a magnitude-7.5 earthquake in Japans northeast that initially raised worries about economic disruption. A downward revision to Q3 GDP added extra pressure on the currency and boosted support for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis expanded spending plans. With the Bank of Japan expected to raise rates this month as part of its slow normalization path, investors are now focused on Governor Kazuo Uedas speech in London later today for clearer policy cues. Meanwhile, the dollar index hovered near 99, staying range-bound as traders prepared for the US Federal Reserves meeting, where a 25-basis-point rate cut is widely expected even as expectations for deeper 2026 easing have moderated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rishikesh

Siemens board OKs to sale Low Voltage Motors biz for Rs 2,200 cr

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex slumps 292 pts; auto shares decline

Parliament clears Health Security and National Security Cess Bill

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story