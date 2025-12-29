Volumes soar at HFCL Ltd counter

HFCL Ltd clocked volume of 151.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.37 lakh shares

JM Financial Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 December 2025.

HFCL Ltd clocked volume of 151.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.88% to Rs.65.74. Volumes stood at 97.48 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 10.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.07% to Rs.144.20. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd clocked volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41219 shares. The stock gained 4.36% to Rs.608.55. Volumes stood at 83052 shares in the last session. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 39259 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10871 shares. The stock lost 2.28% to Rs.1,460.00. Volumes stood at 29899 shares in the last session. Home First Finance Company India Ltd notched up volume of 21572 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7067 shares. The stock slipped 0.15% to Rs.1,113.65. Volumes stood at 2772 shares in the last session.