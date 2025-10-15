Nifty trades tad above 25,350; European mrkt advance

The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 25,350 mark. All sectoral indices traded in the green, with realty, PSU banks, and metal stocks gaining the most.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 646.28 points or 0.79% to 82,676.26. The Nifty 50 index rose 208.45 points or 0.83% to 25,354.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 1.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.62%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,434 shares rose and 1,610 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was tumbled 5.60% to 10.53. Gainers & Losers: Nestle India (up 3.50%), Bajaj Finance (up 3.47%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.98%), Asian Paints (up 2.48%) and Larsen & Toubro (up 2.53%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Infosys (down 0.86%), Tata Motors (down 0.92%), Axis Bank (down 0.54%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.33%) and Titan Company (down 0.38%) were the major Nifty50 Losers. Stocks in Spotlight: GTPL Hathway slipped 2.80% after the company reported a 27.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.21 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 959.05 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 7.79% after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 819.54 crore in Q2 FY26, up 18.1% as against the Rs 693.95 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 6,582.67 crore, while profit before tax increased 17.2% to Rs 1,077.27 crore from Rs 919.01 crore a year ago. Tech Mahindra shed 0.40%. The company reported a 4.73% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,194.50 crore on a 4.82% increase in net sales to Rs 13,994.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. However, as compared with Q2 FY25, the companys consolidated net profit dropped 4.4% while revenue grew 5.1%.

Power Mech Projects shed 0.13%. The company secured an order worth Rs 2,500 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the Singareni Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II, Telangana. Global Markets: European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, bouncing after steep losses earlier this week on the threat of a new trade dispute between the U.S. and China, with French politics to the fore. Asian markets advanced, moving opposite to Wall Streets overnight declines, as investors remained unfazed by escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of failing to purchase soybeanscalling it an economically hostile actand warned of possible retaliation, including a cooking oil embargo.

On the data front, Chinas consumer price index declined 0.3% year-on-year in September, moderating from the 0.4% drop recorded in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Overnight in the U.S., markets were volatile. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 6,644.31 after swinging between losses of 1.5% and gains of 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 22,521.70, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%, or 202.88 points, to close at 46,270.46. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that the central bank may soon end its balance sheet reduction and hinted at further interest rate cuts ahead.