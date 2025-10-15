Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5580.5, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.92% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5580.5, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 25312. The Sensex is at 82559.78, up 0.65%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has risen around 1.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22039.25, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57884 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5591, up 1.38% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 8.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.92% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 30.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 1.56%

LT Foods signs pact to acquire Hungary-based Global Green Europe

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 140 crore in Q2

Chalet Hotels launches its premium lifestyle hospitality brand 'ATHIVA'

ITI announces change in directorate

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story