Alkem Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5580.5, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.92% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5580.5, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 25312. The Sensex is at 82559.78, up 0.65%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has risen around 1.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22039.25, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57884 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.67 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5591, up 1.38% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 8.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.92% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 30.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.