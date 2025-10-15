One 97 Communications gains as board approves restructuring to simplify group structure

One 97 Communications rose 2.86% to Rs 1279.90 after the company's board approved a series of intra-group transactions aimed at simplifying its corporate structure and enhancing operational efficiency.

The move aims to improve transparency, control, and operational efficiency. The company will acquire an additional 51.22% stake in Paytm Financial Services Ltd (PFSL) from founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and his firm VSS Investco Pvt Ltd for up to Rs 0.5 crore, making PFSL a wholly owned subsidiary.

Following this, PFSL's investee firms Admirable Software, Mobiquest Mobile Technologies, Urja Money, and Fincollect Services will also become wholly owned subsidiaries.

Additionally, the company will acquire the remaining stakes in three other group entities for a combined Rs 3.52 crore 51% in Paytm Emerging Tech Ltd (formerly Paytm General Insurance Ltd), 67.55% in Paytm Insuretech Pvt Ltd, and 51% in Paytm Life Insurance Ltd making them wholly owned subsidiaries.

In addition, it will convert debentures and inter-corporate deposits worth Rs 15 crore in Little Internet Pvt Ltd, raising its stake from 62.53% to about 78%. All transactions will be completed on an arm's-length basis by 31 January 2026, as part of Paytms ongoing effort to simplify its group structure and enhance efficiency. Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 122.5 crore, reversing a net loss of Rs 544.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.7% YoY to Rs 1,917.5 crore, driven by growth in subscription merchants, higher GMV (Gross Merchandise Value), and increased revenue from financial services distribution.