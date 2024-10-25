Novartis India standalone net profit declines 13.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 87.11 crore

Net profit of Novartis India declined 13.81% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 87.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.87.1178.7620.6321.4728.1533.0827.5632.4320.4123.68

