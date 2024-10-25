Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Novartis India standalone net profit declines 13.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 25 2024
Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 87.11 crore

Net profit of Novartis India declined 13.81% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 87.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales87.1178.76 11 OPM %20.6321.47 -PBDT28.1533.08 -15 PBT27.5632.43 -15 NP20.4123.68 -14

Oct 25 2024

