Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikkei 225 Rises Over 580 Points as Tech Stocks Rally; Advantest Soars 15%

Nikkei 225 Rises Over 580 Points as Tech Stocks Rally; Advantest Soars 15%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbs 1.16% to 50,801.86, driven by tech gains and strong exporters. Advantest jumps 15%, Mitsubishi Electric up 4%, while Nidec and SHIFT tumble. Yen trades in the high 151 range as Wall Street hits new highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 582.68 (1.16%) at 50,801.86, after touching a high of 50,910.84 earlier. Japanese stocks ended notably lower. SoftBank Group gained almost 2% while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost more than 1%. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost percent and Toyota are down by almost 1%. In the tech space, Advantest is jumped more than 15%, Screen Holdings is advanced almost 2% and Tokyo Electron is gained almost 1%.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial lost almost 1% each while Mizuho Financial is edging up 0.1%. Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is advanced more than 4%, Panasonic rose more than 2% and Canon is edged up 0.2% while Sony declined almost 1%.

Among other major gainers, Lasertec and Tokuyama surged more than 5% each while Fujikura is gained more than 4%. Japan Steel Works, Mitsui Kinzoku and Hitachi added more than 3% each while Disco, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Hitachi Construction Machinery are advanced almost 3% each.

Conversely, Nidec tumbled more than 5%, SHIFT is declining more than 4% and BayCurrent is losing more than 3% while Olympus, Nomura Research Institute, Daiichi Sankyo, Shiseido and Kyocera are down almost 3% each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 151 yen-range on Wednesday. On the Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Tuesday but largely maintained a positive bias and ended the day mostly higher. The major averages added to the strong gains posted during Monday's session, once again reaching new record closing highs.

The Nasdaq advanced 190.04 points or 0.8% to 23,827.49, the Dow climbed 161.78 points or 0.3% to 47,706.37 and the S&P 500 rose 15.73 points or 0.2% to 6,890.89. Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4%, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3% and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1%.

Crude oil prices moved sharply lower on Tuesday on news that OPEC is leaning toward another modest increase in production in December. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery plunged $1.32 or 2.2% to $59.99 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI's gold reserve rises to 880 metric tonnes at September-end

Fischer Medical Ventures spurts after strong Q2 performance

Samhi Hotels gains as Q2 PAT jumps 632% YoY to Rs 92 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical in Saudi Arabia

KP Group signs MoU with F Plus Healthcare Technologies

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story