Nikkei 225 Rises Over 580 Points as Tech Stocks Rally; Advantest Soars 15%

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbs 1.16% to 50,801.86, driven by tech gains and strong exporters. Advantest jumps 15%, Mitsubishi Electric up 4%, while Nidec and SHIFT tumble. Yen trades in the high 151 range as Wall Street hits new highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 582.68 (1.16%) at 50,801.86, after touching a high of 50,910.84 earlier. Japanese stocks ended notably lower. SoftBank Group gained almost 2% while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost more than 1%. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost percent and Toyota are down by almost 1%. In the tech space, Advantest is jumped more than 15%, Screen Holdings is advanced almost 2% and Tokyo Electron is gained almost 1%.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial lost almost 1% each while Mizuho Financial is edging up 0.1%. Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is advanced more than 4%, Panasonic rose more than 2% and Canon is edged up 0.2% while Sony declined almost 1%.

Among other major gainers, Lasertec and Tokuyama surged more than 5% each while Fujikura is gained more than 4%. Japan Steel Works, Mitsui Kinzoku and Hitachi added more than 3% each while Disco, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Hitachi Construction Machinery are advanced almost 3% each. Conversely, Nidec tumbled more than 5%, SHIFT is declining more than 4% and BayCurrent is losing more than 3% while Olympus, Nomura Research Institute, Daiichi Sankyo, Shiseido and Kyocera are down almost 3% each. In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 151 yen-range on Wednesday. On the Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Tuesday but largely maintained a positive bias and ended the day mostly higher. The major averages added to the strong gains posted during Monday's session, once again reaching new record closing highs.

The Nasdaq advanced 190.04 points or 0.8% to 23,827.49, the Dow climbed 161.78 points or 0.3% to 47,706.37 and the S&P 500 rose 15.73 points or 0.2% to 6,890.89. Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4%, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3% and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1%. Crude oil prices moved sharply lower on Tuesday on news that OPEC is leaning toward another modest increase in production in December. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery plunged $1.32 or 2.2% to $59.99 a barrel.