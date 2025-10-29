APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 460.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 5037.66 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 460.38% to Rs 301.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 5037.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4627.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5037.664627.808.872.98444.49116.47386.3669.59301.5453.81

