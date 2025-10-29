SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 186.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.43% to Rs 201.93 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 186.46% to Rs 24.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.43% to Rs 201.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.201.93127.4618.5110.9436.9515.1433.0912.0824.758.64

