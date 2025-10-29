Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 186.46% in the September 2025 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 186.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 58.43% to Rs 201.93 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 186.46% to Rs 24.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.43% to Rs 201.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales201.93127.46 58 OPM %18.5110.94 -PBDT36.9515.14 144 PBT33.0912.08 174 NP24.758.64 186

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

