Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.83% to Rs 1493.93 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 73.02% to Rs 139.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.83% to Rs 1493.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1116.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1493.931116.3015.9114.48224.32146.01186.94110.32139.5680.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News