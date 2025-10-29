V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 1340.92 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 3.00% to Rs 65.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1340.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1293.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1340.921293.998.158.52112.04106.7385.0884.6265.2963.39

