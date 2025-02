Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 21.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 445.27 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 21.31% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 445.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 403.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.445.27403.2416.9715.4281.1468.7168.0855.8355.0445.37

