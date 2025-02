GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 108.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 285.00 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles rose 108.69% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 285.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 244.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.285.00244.418.227.5925.4618.5012.646.189.374.49

