Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 93.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 61.12 croreNet profit of Sunil Industries rose 93.75% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales61.1248.39 26 OPM %6.846.65 -PBDT2.471.63 52 PBT1.861.08 72 NP1.240.64 94
