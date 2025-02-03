Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 93.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 61.12 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries rose 93.75% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.61.1248.396.846.652.471.631.861.081.240.64

