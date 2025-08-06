Nila Spaces standalone net profit rises 134.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 40.83 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 134.38% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.40.8331.1129.7820.129.644.868.323.626.002.56

