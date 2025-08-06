Sejal Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.77% to Rs 21.81 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.77% to Rs 21.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.8115.175.466.861.04-0.010.13-0.260.13-0.26

