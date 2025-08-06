Datamatics Global Services standalone net profit rises 152.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 160.63 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 152.79% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 160.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 171.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.160.63171.249.483.5519.7212.6917.5810.4513.125.19

