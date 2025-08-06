NILE consolidated net profit rises 83.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 245.32 crore

Net profit of NILE rose 83.97% to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 245.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

