Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit declines 18.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.34% to Rs 133.67 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings declined 18.98% to Rs 118.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 146.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.34% to Rs 133.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.133.67156.0498.5398.64132.45154.46132.40154.36118.36146.08

