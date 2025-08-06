Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.08% to Rs 5.71 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets rose 19.60% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.08% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.713.48-27.15-133.9119.5516.4819.3516.3014.3411.99

