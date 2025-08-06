EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 169.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.30% to Rs 8723.68 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 169.66% to Rs 246.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 8723.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6746.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8723.686746.799.236.93791.30444.35615.42327.41246.2891.33

