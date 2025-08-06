Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 49.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.18% to Rs 1047.68 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim rose 49.53% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.18% to Rs 1047.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 721.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1047.68721.623.094.4726.4324.8914.8211.3011.207.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News