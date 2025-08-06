Cheviot Company standalone net profit rises 8.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.39% to Rs 119.72 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company rose 8.26% to Rs 28.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.39% to Rs 119.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.119.7294.7216.608.8237.8032.7535.9831.1128.7126.52

