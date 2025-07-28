Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 40.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.91% to Rs 862.16 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 40.36% to Rs 61.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 862.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 814.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.862.16814.0512.8712.99101.1486.9782.8467.9561.6343.91

