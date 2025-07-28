Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 50.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 87.90 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 50.30% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 87.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.87.9082.9723.3617.0219.5213.8317.1511.8612.708.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News