Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 50.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 50.30% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 87.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.9082.97 6 OPM %23.3617.02 -PBDT19.5213.83 41 PBT17.1511.86 45 NP12.708.45 50

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

