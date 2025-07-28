Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 1139.30 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 17.03% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 1139.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1045.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1139.301045.1010.629.93146.60131.60117.80102.60106.5091.00

