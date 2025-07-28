Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 22.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 188.05 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 22.30% to Rs 38.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 188.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.188.05156.2239.1039.2073.1058.5452.2141.9038.3431.35

