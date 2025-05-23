Max Estates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.56% to Rs 39.78 crore

Net profit of Max Estates reported to Rs 17.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.56% to Rs 39.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 40.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 42.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.68% to Rs 160.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

39.7830.01160.4992.9422.7826.0227.6619.1230.032.1571.722.1121.28-6.3137.62-23.2917.34-1.4540.81-42.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News