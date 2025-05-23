Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 96.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 96.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 75.42 crore

Net profit of Beardsell rose 96.84% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.44% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 268.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales75.4267.87 11 268.35244.95 10 OPM %6.316.54 -8.468.37 - PBDT4.354.65 -6 20.3119.60 4 PBT2.432.62 -7 12.6812.37 3 NP1.870.95 97 9.838.23 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 9.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 53.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 181.72% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story