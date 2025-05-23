Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hubtown reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hubtown reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 8.55% to Rs 96.75 crore

Net profit of Hubtown reported to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 88.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.55% to Rs 96.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 46.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 85.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.49% to Rs 408.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales96.75105.79 -9 408.47257.72 58 OPM %8.73-146.52 -28.45-39.64 - PBDT33.64-86.80 LP 99.19-72.26 LP PBT32.99-87.55 LP 96.52-75.27 LP NP3.53-88.60 LP 46.54-85.38 LP

