Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 13.48 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries declined 82.35% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 262.86% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 51.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.4810.87 24 51.0145.02 13 OPM %9.7913.43 -17.8215.37 - PBDT1.161.17 -1 7.855.24 50 PBT0.250.17 47 3.691.01 265 NP0.030.17 -82 2.540.70 263

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 406.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 90.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Starlite Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lancor Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 5.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalore Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 92.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story